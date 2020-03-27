Cyber Security for the Remote Workforce Webinar – Member Bonus (EST)

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

April 03, 2020

LIVE on-line webinar, ON April 03, 2020 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm EST

Workers around the world are now working at home under new conditions. Clients, vendors and maybe even members of your own team are adjusting to working remotely. Now, more than ever, we need to remain vigilant of cyber risks that could impact this virtual workforce.

In this session, you’ll learn best practices for protecting remote workers from cyber threats. We’ll also discuss unique cyber threats that we are seeing during COVID-19 and tips to help protect you and your clients.

Seminar Leader

Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM

President, MRD Consulting



CE: 1 RIBO hour (pending)

This webinar is a Member Bonus offering: complimentary for IIO members.







In order to be eligible for Continuing Education hours, you must be logged in for the duration of the entire webinar, attendance will be taken throughout.















