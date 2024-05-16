Damage Award Jeopardy

by Risk Management Counsel of Canada (RMC)

June 13, 2024



Our panel of YRMC lawyers from across Canada will explore how damage awards for chronic pain and psychological injuries are treated in different jurisdictions. During the webinar, panelists will present four recent case examples from the Courts. After hearing the facts of the case, you’ll have the chance to vote on what the courts awarded before hearing what the courts actually awarded. Each case will conclude with a discussion on how other jurisdiction would likely treat a claim with similar facts.

Our Panel

Alice Boivinet

Donati Maisonneuve, M0ntreal

Jesse Chisholm

CBM Lawyers, Edmonton

Anthony Foderaro

Fillmore Riley LLP, Winnipeg

Silvia Purcarin

Lindsay LLP, Vancouver

