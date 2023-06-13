Damage Awards Jeopardy – Live Webinar

Our panel of YRMC lawyers from across Canada will explore how damage awards for similar injuries are treated in different jurisdictions. During the webinar, panelists will present five recent case examples from the Courts. After hearing the facts of the case, you’ll have the chance to vote on what the courts awarded before hearing what the courts actually awarded. Each case will conclude with a discussion on how other jurisdiction would likely treat a claim with similar facts.
Alice Boivinet
Donati Maisonneuve
Montreal
Jesse Chisholm
CBM Lawyers
Edmonton
Anthony Foderaro
Fillmore Riley LLP
Winnipeg
Anna Iourina
Blaney McMurtry LLP
Toronto
Neala Kielley
Cox & Palmer
St John’s
Kelsey O’Brien
McKercher LLP
Saskatchewan
Silvia Purcarin
Lindsay LP
Vancouver