Damage Awards Jeopardy – Live Webinar

by Risk Management Counsel of Canada (RMC)

July 12, 2023



Our panel of YRMC lawyers from across Canada will explore how damage awards for similar injuries are treated in different jurisdictions. During the webinar, panelists will present five recent case examples from the Courts. After hearing the facts of the case, you’ll have the chance to vote on what the courts awarded before hearing what the courts actually awarded. Each case will conclude with a discussion on how other jurisdiction would likely treat a claim with similar facts.

Panelists

Alice Boivinet

Donati Maisonneuve

Montreal

Jesse Chisholm

CBM Lawyers

Edmonton

Anthony Foderaro

Fillmore Riley LLP

Winnipeg

Anna Iourina

Blaney McMurtry LLP

Toronto

Neala Kielley

Cox & Palmer

St John’s

Kelsey O’Brien

McKercher LLP

Saskatchewan

Silvia Purcarin

Lindsay LP

Vancouver

