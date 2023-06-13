Canadian Underwriter

Event

Damage Awards Jeopardy – Live Webinar

by Risk Management Counsel of Canada (RMC)
July 12, 2023


Our panel of YRMC lawyers from across Canada will explore how damage awards for similar injuries are treated in different jurisdictions. During the webinar, panelists will present five recent case examples from the Courts. After hearing the facts of the case, you’ll have the chance to vote on what the courts awarded before hearing what the courts actually awarded. Each case will conclude with a discussion on how other jurisdiction would likely treat a claim with similar facts.

Panelists

Alice Boivinet
Donati Maisonneuve
Montreal

Jesse Chisholm
CBM Lawyers
Edmonton

Anthony Foderaro
Fillmore Riley LLP
Winnipeg

Anna Iourina
Blaney McMurtry LLP
Toronto

Neala Kielley
Cox & Palmer
St John’s

Kelsey O’Brien
McKercher LLP
Saskatchewan

Silvia Purcarin
Lindsay LP
Vancouver



Visit event's website
https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/845631526091134805



Print this page