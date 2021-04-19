Defending Potential Liability Claims Against Insurance Brokers and Retirement Homes – Live Webinar

by Risk Management Counsel of Canada (RMC)

May 20, 2021

Online

As COVID-19 moves into its second year, the impact of the pandemic on insurance claims continues to build. In this webinar, RMC lawyers will discuss how liability claims against insurance brokers and retirement & nursing homes may progress, and how they can be defended.

Broker Liability

In part I, Domenic Venturo Q.C. of Scott Venturo Rudakoff LLP in Calgary and Stephanie Charlton of Cox & Palmer in Fredericton, will discuss:

The obligations and duty of care insurance brokers have to their clients

What is considered broker negligence

Current US-based claims against brokers for negligence as a result of denied COVID-19 business interruption claims

The actions brokers should be taking moving forward to help prevent future pandemic related negligence claims

Claims Against Nursing & Retirement Homes

In part II, Debra Woodske of CBM Lawyers in Edmonton will review the growing trend and developments in nursing & retirement home abuse claims in Canada since the COVID-19 outbreak. Debra will cover:

The various types of claims arising out of nursing and retirement homes, including: Abuse/neglect Breach of contract Wrongful death Negligence Medical malpractice

Best practice for record keeping to defend such claims

Recent COVID-19 related and other claims and court ruling in cases involving nursing and retirement homes

