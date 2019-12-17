Developing the Leader Within – Module 1 – Identifying your strenghts and the strenghts of others

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

January 28, 2020

18 King St. East, 16th floor, Toronto, ON, M5C 1C4 January 28, 2020 8:30am - 12:15 pm

We cannot lead others until we can effectively lead ourselves. In this module, you will understand how leadership effectiveness is directly related to leadership capacity. You will learn the difference between emotional intelligence and intellectual intelligence and how these impact our ability to lead. As part of this module, you will also undergo a DISC assessment to determine your behavioural style, this tool will help you understand how to identify the behavioural styles of your teams/ colleagues and how to use this knowledge to effectively lead/work with them.

At the end of this module, participants will understand:

– How to identifying the capacity of their leadership lid

– Emotional Intelligence and the impact it has on our ability to succeed

– The DISC model of human behaviour

– How to lead effectively by understanding different behavioural styles

CE hours:

3.5 personal RIBO hours pending

Seminar Leader

Tammie Kip

National Director, Casualty Claims

Allstate | Pembridge | PAFCO

PLEASE NOTE:

– Prices below are for IIO Members. Non-members and renewing members please note that the membership fee will be added to your cart.

-No refunds, credit notes issued only with 48 hour written notice

– Fees noted below do not include hst.

– The price of our half-day seminars include breakfast snacks upon arrival and morning refreshment.

If you have any questions or for assistance with registration, please contact us: gtaseminars@insuranceinstitute.ca

