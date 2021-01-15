by Canadian Insurance Accountants Association

January 28, 2021

Webex

CIAA WEBINAR SERIES:

Digital Labour – Enabling Productivity and Automation in the Digital Age

Thursday, January 28 at 12:30 PM – 1:30PM ET | via Webex Events

The rate of digital adoption for insurers has accelerated to improve resiliency against the challenges presented by the COVID -19 pandemic. Digital labour initiatives by Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) technologies have yielded some of the best near-term gains for insurers in the areas of cost reduction and process optimization. Leading RPA and IDP platforms leverage AI to future drive productivity gains by augmenting the automation strategy with cognitive capabilities.

In this webinar, experienced technology experts from BDO will showcase how RPA/IDP technologies have provided significant benefits to the offices of Sales, Operations, Underwriting, Client Care, and Finance. Topics included will be a review of common RPA/IDP use cases such as; reduction of manual data capture, elimination of repetitive workloads, automation of key business actions, extending the longevity of legacy systems, elastically scaling automation with business cycles, and establishing predictable outcomes. Also included will be a demonstration of the SortSpoke and UiPath RPA platforms in action.

The learning objectives of this webcast are:

Equip attendees with insights that will be useful for the application of RPA technology

Share best practices in approaching an RPA/IDP initiative

Present an approach to accelerate the adoption of RPA/IDP technologies.

SPEAKERS:

Mike Gelesz, National Industry Manager, Banking & Financial Services, BDO Canada

Andrey Isaev, Sr. Manager, Product Services, BDO Canada

Brandon Robinson, Director, Customer Success, SortSpoke

Daryl Senick, Partner, National Insurance Lead, BDO Canada

REGISTRATION

Member rate – $25 (plus HST)

Non-Member rate – $60 (plus HST)

CLICK TO REGISTER

Please note : Access links will be provided to registered attendees via email in advance of the session.

Cancellation Policy

A cancellation fee of $25.00 applies after January 27, 2021.

Substitutions will be allowed at no additional charge.

For questions, please contact the CIAA Office:

416 494 1440 ext. 232 or info@ciaa.org

