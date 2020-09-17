Drive-Thru Donation Drive in Support of Boyle Street Community Services

by On Side Restoration

October 03, 2020

On Side Restoration 18547 104 Ave NW Edmonton, AB

Pitch-in and support this “One of a Kind” event!

We have a FUN donation drop-off planned with BBQ, prizes, games, and giveaways, all from the safe comfort of your vehicle.

Help spread the word. Share with your colleagues, friends, and family.

Saturday, October 3

11 am – 3 pm

Donation Drop-off at:

On Side Restoration

18547 104 Ave NW

Edmonton, AB

For more information, please contact Lisa Nykoluk via email at lnykoluk@onside.ca

ITEMS URGENTLY NEEDED

Hygiene Products

All small or travel sizes are requested for shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, liquid

body wash (not bar soap), and disposable shavers

Give the Gift of Warmth

Winter coats and sweatpants (new and used)

Socks, gloves, mitts, and toques (new)

* No red coloured garments please

Since 1971, Boyle Street Community Services has been supporting people experiencing homelessness and poverty in Edmonton.

40+ programs and services

9 locations across Edmonton

177 meals served every day

650 families served

www.boylestreet.org

Event co-hosted by:

CEP Forensic | CRDN | Envirospec Solutions Inc. | Hazmasters | On Side Restoration | Skyline QS Consultants