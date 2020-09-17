Drive-Thru Donation Drive in Support of Boyle Street Community Services

Pitch-in and support this “One of a Kind” event!
We have a FUN donation drop-off planned with BBQ, prizes, games, and giveaways, all from the safe comfort of your vehicle.
Help spread the word. Share with your colleagues, friends, and family.
Saturday, October 3
11 am – 3 pm
Donation Drop-off at:
On Side Restoration
18547 104 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB
For more information, please contact Lisa Nykoluk via email at lnykoluk@onside.ca
ITEMS URGENTLY NEEDED
Hygiene Products
All small or travel sizes are requested for shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, liquid
body wash (not bar soap), and disposable shavers
Give the Gift of Warmth
Winter coats and sweatpants (new and used)
Socks, gloves, mitts, and toques (new)
* No red coloured garments please
Since 1971, Boyle Street Community Services has been supporting people experiencing homelessness and poverty in Edmonton.
40+ programs and services
9 locations across Edmonton
177 meals served every day
650 families served
www.boylestreet.org
Event co-hosted by:
CEP Forensic | CRDN | Envirospec Solutions Inc. | Hazmasters | On Side Restoration | Skyline QS Consultants