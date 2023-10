by Insurance Institute - Hamilton/Niagara Chapter

November 30, 2023



In this session we will examine the importance of a “once and done” approach to submitting new business and why it is important to all stakeholders.

Learning Objectives:

Define underwriting. Identify the knowledge and skills needed to be a frontline underwriter. Assessing the risk. Importance of completing the application. Review underwriting situations. Apply best practices for submitting an application.

CE hours:

1.5 Professional Development RIBO hours (pending)

Seminar Leader

Annette Palalas, CIP

For group rates of 3 or more or if you have any questions or for assistance with registration, please contact us: hamiltonniagaramail@insuranceinstitute.ca

Visit event's website