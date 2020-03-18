Emerging Issues in Cyber Risk – Webinar

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

March 31, 2020

WEBINAR March 31, 2020 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. EST

Emerging Issues in Cyber Risks

Cyber attacks are no longer something that happens somewhere else or to someone else. From Lifelabs and Desjardins to the City of Stratford, Toronto’s Michael Garron Hospital and the government of Nunavut, there is a growing understanding that cyber attacks will be experienced by both private and public organizations even with the best protective efforts in place.

Cyber insurance can play an essential part in how your clients manage these risks.

Join our panel of experts in this one hour webinar to learn about the latest developments in cyber risks, including:

Nuances of cyber liability policies;

Broker role in claims;

Confusion around silent cyber;

Key components of a successful cyber incident response; and

Latest in cyber security trends.



With perspectives from different sides of the industry, you’ll leave this session with a better understanding of the evolving cyber landscape to be better able to address emerging risks.

Presenters:

Neal Jardine CSM CRM CIP CFEI BSc, Senior General Adjuster, Cyber Practice Leader, Canada, Crawford & Company (Canada) Inc. (Toronto, ON)

Brian Dagg CAIB (Hons.), Account Executive, Commercial Insurance, Arthur J. Gallagher (Winnipeg, MB)



Peter Marshall, Senior Security Analyst, Gore Mutual Insurance (Guelph, ON)

Moderated by: Lee Marshall CPA CA CIP, SGI Canada (Regina, SK)

CE Credit: 1 technical hour (pending)

*** Late arrival or early departure results in no CE hours issued as per the Insurance Council of Saskatchewan regulations. For a webinar, this includes a transmission disruption due to unresolvable technical issues. Partial hours cannot be issued. ***

PLEASE NOTE :

In order to be eligible for Continuing Education hours, you must be logged in for the duration of the entire webinar, attendance will be taken throughout.

This webinar will be streamed live on March 31, 2020 only.

Spaces are very limited. First come, first served.

Email us if you have any questions: gtaseminars@insuranceinstitute.ca

Please read the following carefully before registering:

LINK TO WEBINAR

24 hours prior to the webinar, all registrants will receive an e-mail providing the direct link to the Webinar.

COMPUTER REQUIREMENTS

Our webinar platform is GoToWebinar. You can test your system at the following link: https://support.goto.com/webinar/system-check-attendee

Visit event's website