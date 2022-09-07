Empowering Cybersecurity with IT Auditing

by CSIO

September 28, 2022



As a Broker, it is a challenge to sell something when you are not familiar with the vocabulary of the features and functions of the product. As an educator, Elizabeth will provide the fundamental vocabulary and principles of an IT network is key to understanding how to protect the organization from any cyberattacks.

At the end of the course, you will at least have a reference to the understanding of what tech words mean to help become the hero to your client.

This webinar is pending accreditation in Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan.

If you’re interested in free, on-demand, accredited online learning, register for our Professional Development courses at https://csio.com/professional-development

**This webinar is for CSIO Members Only**

Visit event's website