Essentials of Subrogation – Part 1

by Insurance Institute of Nova Scotia

April 26, 2022



While an insurer’s first priority is to swiftly and appropriately indemnify customers, maximizing recoveries is an essential component to controlling claims costs and maintaining a profitable portfolio. This session focuses on the importance of considering all avenues of subrogation, preparing the file for success and assessing the potential for recovery at the earliest possible time – sometimes even before the first payment on the claim is made.

Topics Include:

Basics of Subrogation:

– Importance of a quality investigation

– Impact of privacy laws on subrogation

– Intercompany Arbitration Agreement & subrogation

– Limitations Periods for Recovery

Auto Claims:

– Direct Compensation on Property Damage (DCPD) and the impact on recoveries

Property Claims:

– Importance of a quality investigation

– Gathering and storing of evidence

– Evidence preservation and chain of custody

– Experts – best practices on retaining experts

– The importance of mitigation on recovery

Show me the money!!

– Options in considering collecting proceeds of successful subrogation

Presenter:

Karen DeCarle, CIP, CAIB Karen is currently a Claims Manager with Intact Insurance. Karen started her career in 1989 with the last 25 years served in claims. She has held various positions in both property and casualty including technical Claims Consultant, Project Management and Operations Management. Karen previously lead Subrogation operations in Western Canada with Canada’s Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta, author with the Insurance Institute of Canada and was the recipient of the IISA Instructor of the Year Award in 2017.

Registration: 12:45 p.m.

Presentation: 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Atlantic

1 x 15 minute break

Registration Deadline: April 19, 2022

Essentials of Subrogation – Part 2 on May 3 will take a closer look at the impacts of contracts, such as leases, indemnity agreements and the impact of Condominium laws on subrogation.

Fees: Insurance Institute membership required

Graduate $60

IINS Member $70

Non Member $70 + $80 New Member (includes membership exp May 31, 2022)

Corporate Rate: $55 per attendee for groups of 5 or more (membership is additional for non-members). To register with a corporate rate, please contact jhutchings@insuranceinstitute.ca.

