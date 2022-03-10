Essentials of Subrogation – Part 2

by Insurance Institute of Nova Scotia

May 03, 2022



**It is recommended to have either attended the Part 1 of the subrogation series

or a strong knowledge of basic subrogation concepts**

While an insurer’s first priority is to swiftly and appropriately indemnify customers, maximizing recoveries is an essential component to controlling claims costs and maintaining a profitable portfolio. This session focuses on the importance of considering all avenues of subrogation, preparing the file for success and assessing the potential for recovery at the earliest possible time – sometimes even before the first payment on the claim is made.

This session (Part 2) will take a closer look at the impact of contracts, such as leases and indemnity agreements, and the impact of Condominium laws on subrogation.

Topics Include:

– Waiver of subrogation by contract

– Impact of the SCC “Trilogy” cases on subrogation

– Product Defect claims – class actions

– Subrogating on Condominium claims across Canada

– Absolute Liability & Subrogation

– Bailment claims & subrogation

– Cargo claims & subrogation

– Best practices in Litigation management



Presenter:

Karen DeCarle, CIP, CAIB Karen is currently a Claims Manager with Intact Insurance. Karen started her career in 1989 with the last 25 years served in claims. She has held various positions in both property and casualty including technical Claims Consultant, Project Management and Operations Management. Karen previously lead Subrogation operations in Western Canada with Canada’s Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta, author with the Insurance Institute of Canada and was the recipient of the IISA Instructor of the Year Award in 2017.

Registration: 12:45 p.m.

Presentation: 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Atlantic

1 x 15 minute break

Registration Deadline: April 26, 2022

Fees: Insurance Institute membership required

Graduate $60

IINS Member $70

Non Member $70 + $80 New or Renewing Member (includes membership exp May 31, 2022)

Corporate Rate: $55 per attendee for groups of 5 or more (membership is additional for non-members). To register with a corporate rate, please contact jhutchings@insuranceinstitute.ca.

