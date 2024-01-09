Exploring the Key Benefits of an MGA

by The Insurance Institute (Atlantic)

February 21, 2024



On February 21st, 2024, The Insurance Institute invites you to register for a transformative webinar where industry leaders and seasoned brokers converge.

This webinar will explore how MGAs have evolved into game-changers in the insurance landscape, gain insights into streamlined underwriting, and discover the strategic advantages that elevate brokerage growth to help you stay at the forefront of industry trends as our presenters unravel the key benefits of an MGA partnership.

PRESENTERS:



Madison Barnes (Cheffins)

Broker Distribution Manager

Agile Underwriting Solutions



Jacqueline Tremblay

Regional Vice President BC

Agile Underwriting Solutions

A webinar not to be missed!

Please register with your local Insurance Institute

IINB:

IINS:

IINL:

IIPE:

IINA:

IIMB:

For any additional information contact:

Christine Doucet: cdoucet@insuranceinstitute.ca

Atlantic Development Coordinator

Insurance Institute of Canada