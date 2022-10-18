Facing Future Care, Capacity and Earning Claims – Live Free Webinar

Disagreements over future earnings, future capacity and future cost of case can be major stumbling blocks when trying to settle a claim. In the webinar for insurance claims handlers and adjusters, RMC lawyers from New Brunswick, Ontario and Alberta will discuss the principles used to assess these claims, recent trends in awards from the courts and how insurers should approach their defence. The webinar will conclude with recent case law examples highlighting the awards being granted in different part of the country.

Specific topics covered will include:

The legal principles applied to future loss of income, future capacity, and future cost of care claims

The key factors considered in these claims

Challenges defending claims and the steps insurers should take when responding

The key cases that created the precedents for how the courts handles these claims

How the tests differ across different jurisdictions

Presented by:

Ashley Arbour

Cox & Palmer

Fredericton

Ryan Burgoyne

Cox & Palmer

Fredericton

Isabelle Corbeil

Kelly Santini LLP

Ottawa

Sarah Mack

Kelly Santini LLP

Ottawa

Debra Woodske

CBM Lawyers

Edmonton