Facing Future Care, Capacity and Earning Claims – Live Free Webinar

Disagreements over future earnings, future capacity and future cost of case can be major stumbling blocks when trying to settle a claim. In the webinar for insurance claims handlers and adjusters, RMC lawyers from New Brunswick, Ontario and Alberta will discuss the principles used to assess these claims, recent trends in awards from the courts and how insurers should approach their defence. The webinar will conclude with recent case law examples highlighting the awards being granted in different part of the country.
Specific topics covered will include:
- The legal principles applied to future loss of income, future capacity, and future cost of care claims
- The key factors considered in these claims
- Challenges defending claims and the steps insurers should take when responding
- The key cases that created the precedents for how the courts handles these claims
- How the tests differ across different jurisdictions
Presented by:
Ashley Arbour
Cox & Palmer
Fredericton
Ryan Burgoyne
Cox & Palmer
Fredericton
Isabelle Corbeil
Kelly Santini LLP
Ottawa
Sarah Mack
Kelly Santini LLP
Ottawa
Debra Woodske
CBM Lawyers
Edmonton