by Canadian Insurance Accountants Association

February 25, 2021

Webex

CIAA WEBINAR SERIES:

Fast-Tracking IFRS 17 Implementation

Thursday, February 25 at 12:30 PM – 2:00PM ET

Across the globe, insurers are counting down to the January 1, 2023 effective date for IFRS 17 implementation. Insurers have just over a year to start their parallel runs and present their opening balance sheets on the new reporting basis. Starting the process now will require insurers to fast-track their implementations and accelerate key decisions early in 2021. Join our webinar to hear a discussion of these areas:

Policy and methodology topics that can and should be addressed early in 2021

Learning from current deployment projects to help fast-track implementation of IFRS 17

Topics that might require further guidance from the industry and regulators

Looking beyond 2021: Emerging practices on integrating IFRS 17 key performance indicators (KPIs) for regulatory and management reporting

Speakers:

Craig Pinnock, Chief Financial Officer, Northbridge

Srini Iyer, Senior Director, Moody’s Analytics

Daniel Willmann, Senior Manager – Financial Accounting Advisory Services, EY



Member rate – $25 (plus HST)

Non-Member rate – $60 (plus HST)

Access links will be provided to registered attendees via email in advance of the session.

SPEAKER BIOs

Craig Pinnock is the Chief Financial Officer of the Northbridge Group and the Chief Agent for Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co. Ltd. (Canadian Branch). He was appointed to his CFO role in March of 2008 and to the Chief Agent role in October 2013.

Before joining Northbridge, Craig served in progressively senior finance roles within the Liberty Mutual Group over a 10 year period. During his time at Liberty, he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Liberty Mutual Group’s Canadian Branches and as Global Head of Reinsurance Accounting and Administration for Liberty International Underwriters (Liberty’s specialty lines business unit). Prior to these positions, Craig served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Liberty International’s U.S. operations in New York. Earlier in his career, Craig spent 11 years with Ernst & Young in senior audit, tax and administrative roles.

Craig is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Commerce and Economics degree from The University of Toronto and is the Chair of the Insurance Bureau of Canada’s Finance Standing Committee.

Srini Iyer, Senior Director, Moody’s Analytics

Srini Iyer is a Senior Director in the Risk and Accounting solutions team at Moody’s Analytic. In this capacity, he helps insurers across the globe interpret and implement solutions for IFRS 17 and LDTI. More broadly, Srini has over fifteen years of experience working in risk management, regulatory compliance and financial reporting.

Daniel Willmann, Senior Manager – Financial Accounting Advisory Services, EY

Daniel is a senior manager within EY’s Financial Accounting Advisory Group and a CIAA board member. He works exclusively on IFRS implementations for insurance companies with a focus on IFRS 17 and IFRS 9. Daniel has over 10 years of financial services experience in the insurance sector with additional experience in assurance related services.

