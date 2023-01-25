Canadian Underwriter

Event

February Broker Bash – GTA

Print this page

by FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada
February 23, 2023


FIRST Canada GTA Broker Bash

February Broker Bash

Join FIRST Canada on Thursday, February 23 to celebrate Broker Bash, the networking event for the
insurance industry, at The Fifth Social Club.
All industry professionals are welcome.

WHEN

Thursday, February 23, 5:00 PM

WHERE

The Fifth Social Club.
225 Richmond St. W., Toronto

Save the date:


Visit event's website
https://www.firstinsurancefunding.ca/events/2023FebruaryBrokerBash-GTA



Print this page

Related