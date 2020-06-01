Fire Losses from Start to Finish: WEBINAR

30 Forensic Engineering, Canada’s leading and fully-independent multidisciplinary forensics firm continues its in-demand weekly webinar series with the fourth instalment in the popular curriculum. Join industry leading experts on Thursday, June 4th as they lead a discussion on: Fire Losses from Start to Finish. This dynamic webinar will be of importance to industry professionals such as: insurance company personnel, risk managers, independent adjusters, legal community + more.
Click HERE to Register
As forensic experts in the industry, our focus with fire losses and fire investigations is to identify the origin and cause of failures and to examine opportunities for subrogation. To ensure that we are seeing the loss in full picture, we involve our fire investigators within our various disciplines to carefully analyze contributing factors to fire losses.
The purpose of this webinar is to present the typical flow of our fire loss investigations from start to finish (i.e. the first phone call from our clients to a tangible written report). Fire related forensic investigations may require determining the origin and cause of a loss, assessing the pre-existing conditions at the loss location and exploring potential subrogation opportunities. Depending on what stage of investigation we are engaged at, we design our approach to verify that we are seeing the loss in full picture.
This webinar will facilitate the following learning outcomes to insurance adjusters and lawyers that provide services involving property losses relating specifically to fire:
WEBINAR
Fire Losses from Start to Finish
Date:
Thursday, June 4th, 2020
Time:
11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EST
Click HERE to Register
If you have any questions, please email Colleen Heffernan: cheffernan@30fe.com
SPEAKERS
Rashmiya Raviraj B.A.Sc., CFEI, P.Eng.
Senior Associate
Fire & Electrical
rraviraj@30fe.com
Tom Pepper B.Eng., CFEI, P.Eng.
Practice Lead
Building & Fire Code
tpepper@30fe.com
Thursday, May 14th – 11:00am EST
Thursday, May 21st – 11:00am EST
Thursday, May 28th – 11:00am EST
Thursday, June 4th – 11:00am EST
Thursday, June 11th – 11:00am
Thursday, June 18th – 11:00am EST
Thursday, June 25th – 11:00am EST
Thursday, July 9th — 11:00am EST
About 30 Forensic Engineering
30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multi-disciplinary forensic firms. Our core team of 70 professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America serving a wide variety of industries including: Insurance, Manufacturing, Legal, Construction, Health Care, Commercial and Residential Property, Financial, Government, Hospitality, Mining, Renewable Energy and Transportation.
We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:
Civil/Structural Failure
Building and Fire Code
Geotechnical and Mining
Biomechanics & Personal Injury
Human Factors
Collision Reconstruction
Transportation Safety
Renewable Energy
Environmental Health & Safety
Multi-disciplinary Remediation
Materials & Product Failure / Piping & HVAC
Fire / Electrical & Explosion investigations
Trucking
The Canadian Lawyer Magazine readership acknowledged 30 Forensic Engineering as their top choice in both forensic engineering categories:
For further information and media inquiries, please contact:
Paul Aquino, Director, Marketing
paquino@30fe.com
For confidential inquiries on becoming a member of the 30 Forensic Engineering team, please contact:
Stephanie d’Obrenan, Director, Human Resources
sdobrenan@30fe.com
|VANCOUVER
|TORONTO
|OTTAWA