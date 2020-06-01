Fire Losses from Start to Finish: WEBINAR

by 30 Forensic Engineering Inc.

June 04, 2020

Live WEBINAR

30 Forensic Engineering, Canada’s leading and fully-independent multidisciplinary forensics firm continues its in-demand weekly webinar series with the fourth instalment in the popular curriculum. Join industry leading experts on Thursday, June 4th as they lead a discussion on: Fire Losses from Start to Finish. This dynamic webinar will be of importance to industry professionals such as: insurance company personnel, risk managers, independent adjusters, legal community + more.

Click HERE to Register

As forensic experts in the industry, our focus with fire losses and fire investigations is to identify the origin and cause of failures and to examine opportunities for subrogation. To ensure that we are seeing the loss in full picture, we involve our fire investigators within our various disciplines to carefully analyze contributing factors to fire losses.

The purpose of this webinar is to present the typical flow of our fire loss investigations from start to finish (i.e. the first phone call from our clients to a tangible written report). Fire related forensic investigations may require determining the origin and cause of a loss, assessing the pre-existing conditions at the loss location and exploring potential subrogation opportunities. Depending on what stage of investigation we are engaged at, we design our approach to verify that we are seeing the loss in full picture.

This webinar will facilitate the following learning outcomes to insurance adjusters and lawyers that provide services involving property losses relating specifically to fire:

Understanding the various stages of involvement of fire loss investigations

Important questions to ask and documentation to collect for the assessment of pre-loss conditions and various other contributing factors to the loss

Step by step process relating to our testing, analysis and reporting of our findings

Reaching a determination of the origin and cause of fires, fire classifications and subrogation opportunities

WEBINAR

Fire Losses from Start to Finish

Date:

Thursday, June 4th, 2020

Time:

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EST

Click HERE to Register

If you have any questions, please email Colleen Heffernan: cheffernan@30fe.com

SPEAKERS

Rashmiya Raviraj B.A.Sc., CFEI, P.Eng.

Senior Associate

Fire & Electrical

rraviraj@30fe.com

Tom Pepper B.Eng., CFEI, P.Eng.

Practice Lead

Building & Fire Code

tpepper@30fe.com

30 Forensic Seminar Series at a Glance

(click on webinar titles to register)

Thursday, May 14th – 11:00am EST

Thursday, May 21st – 11:00am EST

Thursday, May 28th – 11:00am EST

Thursday, June 4th – 11:00am EST

Thursday, June 11th – 11:00am

Thursday, June 18th – 11:00am EST

Thursday, June 25th – 11:00am EST

Thursday, July 9th — 11:00am EST

About 30 Forensic Engineering

30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multi-disciplinary forensic firms. Our core team of 70 professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America serving a wide variety of industries including: Insurance, Manufacturing, Legal, Construction, Health Care, Commercial and Residential Property, Financial, Government, Hospitality, Mining, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:

Civil/Structural Failure

Building and Fire Code

Geotechnical and Mining

Biomechanics & Personal Injury

Human Factors

Collision Reconstruction

Transportation Safety

Renewable Energy

Environmental Health & Safety

Multi-disciplinary Remediation

Materials & Product Failure / Piping & HVAC

Fire / Electrical & Explosion investigations

Trucking

The Canadian Lawyer Magazine readership acknowledged 30 Forensic Engineering as their top choice in both forensic engineering categories:

For further information and media inquiries, please contact:

Paul Aquino, Director, Marketing

paquino@30fe.com

For confidential inquiries on becoming a member of the 30 Forensic Engineering team, please contact:

Stephanie d’Obrenan, Director, Human Resources

sdobrenan@30fe.com

VANCOUVER TORONTO OTTAWA

Visit event's website