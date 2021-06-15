Fireside Chat: The Future of Connected Claims Canada

by Reuters Events

June 24, 2021

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/5016231631300/WN_yiOC_L6aTi6iEVMDFVW7Rg

Claims is standing on the brink of transformation as new technologies drive unprecedented business efficiency and superior customer experience.

So how can carriers use this opportunity to create a competitive advantage through exceptional customer service?

As part of the lead up for Connected Claims Canada, Reuters Events has asked Bryant Vernon, Chief Claims Officer at Aviva Canada to discuss the critical steps carriers must take to transform claims operations and deliver improved efficiency and customer experience.

This fireside chat will give you the insights you need to create a competitive advantage, including:

– Achieve seamless experience: hear about the strategies and tools that claims leasers are using uses to exceed customer expectations

– Succeed in the age of customer: get exclusive insights on how to drive a customer-obsessed culture to make the experience of buying, owning and using insurance surprisingly painless

– Automatically turn data to action: discover how to utilize advanced analytics and real-time data to dramatically improve customer experience and reduce costs