by ACFE GTA Chapter

April 02, 2020

BMO - IFL - CONFERENCE CENTRE 3550 Pharmacy Avenue Toronto ON M1W 3E8

FIT 2020 – FRAUD INVESTIGATION TECHNIQUES CONFERENCE

NEW & EMERGING TRENDS IN FRAUD INVESTIGATION

Cosponsored by ACFE-GTA (Association of Certified Fraud Examiners – GTA Chapter) and CPIO (Council of Professional Investigators of Ontario)

Visit event's website