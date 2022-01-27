Forensic Injury Biomechanics of Motor Vehicle Accidents

by Insurance Institute of Nova Scotia

September 28, 2022



In this webinar we will explore how experts investigate MVAs when damages are contested. We look at how occupants move during different types of collisions, research on human injury tolerances, crash test dummies, injury probability and how they all tie into an MVA claim. We also discuss human subject testing research. Case examples will be presented as well on low/moderate speed collisions and seatbelt related issues.

Webinar Objectives

– How forensic engineers assist in an auto claim where damages are contested

– The science and process used in assessing a forensic injury biomechanics analysis

Webinar Presenters:

Karla Cassidy, P.Eng., holds a Bachelors and Masters of Applied Science (Honours Mechanical Engineering) from the University of Waterloo and is a registered Professional Engineer in Ontario. Ms. Cassidy has been an active member in the biomechanics community since 2006 and in the accident reconstruction industry since 2010. Her expertise spans both biomechanical and mechanical engineering. She has been involved in hundreds of cases involving vehicles, pedestrians, motorcycles, farm equipment, and cyclists. Her specialty areas are biomechanics, personal injury, injury probability, seatbelt usage, slip, trip and falls, and determination of occupant position. Ms. Cassidy also conducts collision reconstruction and damage consistency analyses. She is a published author and has provided litigation support. Karla’s personal interests include the outdoors, camping, hiking, and spending time with her kids.

Sami Shaker graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree (Honours Physics co-op) from McMaster University and has versatile industrial experience in nuclear energy, radiation health and safety, and has recently been conducting medical research in the field of rheumatology. Mr. Shaker has been able to use these past experiences and apply much of what he has learned to his current work. He has conducted damage consistency analysis, vehicle examinations (including black box data imaging and analysis), accident site survey as well as accident reconstruction including determining speed calculations/estimates, collision severity, computer simulations, vehicle and occupant kinematics, injury biomechanics, and slip, trip and fall investigations. Sami’s personal interests include live jazz and classical music, trying new restaurants with his wife, and playing video games with his daughter.

Date: Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Time: 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. Atlantic

CONTINUING EDUCATION:

1 CE Credit available for the following provinces:

British Columbia

Manitoba (#38570)

Saskatchewan

Please be aware that tardy log-in or early log-out to/from the webinar will preclude IINS from issuing a CE certificate for this education session.

