FREE – Choose Your Licensing Education Path

by Insurance Institute of Nova Scotia

April 05, 2022



Not sure how to go about getting your General License? This session will help you to determine which is the best path for you.

In this session, you will learn about different paths to becoming licensed in various provinces for General Level 1, 2 & 3. With recent changes to the CIP Equivalencies that were announced by AIC in October 2019, there have been updates in the required courses which we will review during this session.

Learning Objectives:

> Available Licensing Methods

> Recent Course updates to CIP equivalency

> GLQP process for Level 1

> Available classes and format

Presenter: Anastasia “Stacey” Dubois, CIP, RPT

Anastasia has been in the insurance industry probably for more years than a woman likes to admit, the better part of 24 years. She began in the industry very young in 1993 in Ontario. After a few years of working with an agent, she stepped away from insurance to work in the non-profit field organizing and planning fundraising events, a wonderful passion that she still enjoys today in a volunteer capacity. She was lured back to the field of insurance shortly after moving her family from Ontario to Calgary.

Her insurance journey has observed the successful completion of various goals, CIP designation, Adult learning certification, teaching for the Insurance Institute, managing teams to gain efficiencies across Canada and even as far away as Egypt. Anastasia finds herself completing another one of her life’s goals by now being a full-time staff member with the Institute.

Stacey admittedly calls herself an insurance geek – truly loving the industry that she has a pleasure to work in on a daily basis

Date: April 5, 2022

Presentation: 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. ADT

Webinar is Free to the industry. Registration is required.

Visit event's website