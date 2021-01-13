FREE CSIO Webinar: Connecting the Industry: CSIO Member Survey and 2021 Initiatives

The many challenges of 2020 have shown us that more than ever, the acceleration of paperless is a business imperative. Join us for a look at the key technology priorities for the P&C insurance industry and how CSIO’s strategic initiatives will mean cost savings, improved workflows and better data for the broker channel.
CSIO’s recent member survey has revealed the industry’s consistent demand for insurance technology that enhance workflows, support the move to paperless, and improve the customer experience. Hosted by Kathryn Sinclair, CSIO’s Vice President of Strategy & Operations, find out how industry innovation priorities are evolving, and CSIO’s role in that transformation.
In this webinar, you will learn about:
Industry Trends
The Work of the INNOTECH Advisory Committee
Commercial Lines Data Standards and Industry Benefits
Digital Policy Documents, Including eSlips for Personal Lines and Commercial Lines
Enhanced Educational Resources and Tools
