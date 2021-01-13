FREE CSIO Webinar: Connecting the Industry: CSIO Member Survey and 2021 Initiatives

by CSIO

January 28, 2021

The many challenges of 2020 have shown us that more than ever, the acceleration of paperless is a business imperative. Join us for a look at the key technology priorities for the P&C insurance industry and how CSIO’s strategic initiatives will mean cost savings, improved workflows and better data for the broker channel.

CSIO’s recent member survey has revealed the industry’s consistent demand for insurance technology that enhance workflows, support the move to paperless, and improve the customer experience. Hosted by Kathryn Sinclair, CSIO’s Vice President of Strategy & Operations, find out how industry innovation priorities are evolving, and CSIO’s role in that transformation.

In this webinar, you will learn about:

Industry Trends

Insurer, broker and vendor views on digital innovation trends and industry priorities

The Work of the INNOTECH Advisory Committee

Find out how the INNOTECH Advisory Committee and its working groups are solving broker pain points, and how the billing, claims and API solutions being developed will benefit brokers and help the industry work more efficiently

Commercial Lines Data Standards and Industry Benefits

Progress on the Commercial Lines Working Group and initiatives to automate and digitize commercial lines quoting

Digital Policy Documents, Including eSlips for Personal Lines and Commercial Lines

Overview of the industry-wide solution to send documents to customers, including recent enhancements and regulatory approvals

Enhanced Educational Resources and Tools

The CSIO eLearning Program with courses and webinars featuring topics related to insurance innovation

