FREE CSIO Webinar – Cybersecurity: Safeguarding Our Digital Frontiers

by CSIO

June 13, 2024



CSIO looks forward to having Andrew Kirsch for this webinar, where he will address the growing cybersecurity threats in Canada and what organizations can do to better protect themselves. Mr. Kirsch has almost 20 years of experience in security, having worked in both public and private sectors. He served as an Intelligence Officer with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), where he held roles as a policy analyst and a field investigator ultimately leading teams on covert warranted special operations.



Guest Speaker: Andrew Kirsch, Founder of Kirsch Group



Accredited in BC & MB. Pending Accreditation in AB, ON, and SK.

