FREE CSIO WEBINAR: Cybersecurity Trends and Tactics to Reduce Cyber Risk Webinar

April 20, 2022



Cyberattacks are on the rise. Get an overview of the top cyber security trends and learn ways to reduce your cyber risks, for Canadian organizations. We will discuss the steps that your brokerage should consider to help mitigate cyber risks.

In this webinar, you will learn about:

Trends in Cyber Security

An introduction to Social Engineering

Tactics to reduce Cyber Risk

Key Takeaways

This webinar is accredited in Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and is pending accreditation in Ontario.

**This webinar is for CSIO Members Only**

