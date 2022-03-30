Canadian Underwriter

FREE CSIO WEBINAR: Cybersecurity Trends and Tactics to Reduce Cyber Risk Webinar

by CSIO
April 20, 2022


Cyberattacks are on the rise. Get an overview of the top cyber security trends and learn ways to reduce your cyber risks, for Canadian organizations. We will discuss the steps that your brokerage should consider to help mitigate cyber risks.

In this webinar, you will learn about:

  • Trends in Cyber Security
  • An introduction to Social Engineering
  • Tactics to reduce Cyber Risk
  • Key Takeaways

This webinar is accredited in Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and is pending accreditation in  Ontario.

If you’re interested in free, on-demand, accredited online learning, register for our Professional Development courses at https://csio.com/professional-development 

**This webinar is for CSIO Members Only**



https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4261405123781724172



