FREE CSIO WEBINAR: Data Protection, Privacy & The Digital Economy: Staying Cyber Safe

by CSIO

July 12, 2023



Every business has become a digital business. Both at work and at home in our personal lives, we operate online and in the cloud for nearly everything. When protecting your company and your client data, cyber security threats and regulatory compliance obligations in every industry continue to grow. Join us for a candid and lively session on how to stay cyber-safe- at work and home. We will share some real-life Canadian stories and quick wins for your organization (and your family at home) to increase your security awareness, business resilience and help you plan effectively for the future.

Accredited in Manitoba.

Pending in Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan.

*This webinar is FREE to CSIO Members.

Visit event's website