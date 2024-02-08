FREE CSIO WEBINAR: Going Paperless with CSIO’s My Proof of Insurance

by CSIO

February 21, 2024



Wednesday, February 21, 2 – 3 PM ET



CSIO’s My Proof of Insurance (MPOI) is Canada’s leading solution for securely sending digital policy documents and proof of auto insurance (eSlips). MPOI allows customers to store eSlips directly in their smartphone’s mobile wallet.

In this webinar, you will learn more about MPOI and how it meets evolving digital trends. We will guide you through MPOI’s customer journey, discuss key benefits, and provide step-by-step instructions for creating your account. With our MPOI solution, you can leave paper behind and ensure a seamless digital experience for your customers.

Guest Speaker:

John Cajayon, Business Systems Technical Analyst, CSIO

