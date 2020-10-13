FREE CSIO Webinar: How Insurance Consumer Behaviours Have Changed During COVID-19

by CSIO

October 22, 2020

Webinar

The COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed the way consumers and brokers interact. Consumers are shopping for insurance at a higher rate than ever seen before. Join Aviva’s Digital Marketing Consultancy (DMC) and Research Teams as they share key insights and trends impacting insurance consumers across Canada.

In this webinar, you will learn about:

• Employment status trends

• Transportation habits changes

• Purchasing behaviours preferences

This webinar is accredited in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. It is pending accreditation in Alberta and Ontario.

Visit event's website