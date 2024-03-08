FREE CSIO WEBINAR: Insurance Fraud in the P&C Industry

by CSIO

March 21, 2024



In this webinar, you will learn about insurance fraud in the P&C insurance industry. Betty will guide you through how the P&C insurance industry, through Équité Association, is collaborating to combat the issue and how they are collectively working to protect Canadians.

About Équité Association

Équité Association, a national, not-for-profit working to eradicate insurance crime on behalf of the Canadian property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry. With a mission to provide best-in-class prevention and defense against insurance crimes, Équité brings together the collective expertise of the P&C insurance industry to help create safer communities for honest, hardworking Canadians.

Guest Speaker:

Betty Ng, Director, Ontario and Investigation Coordination Support Services, Équité Association

