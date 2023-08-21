FREE CSIO WEBINAR: Making AI Practical: How to Get Started Today

by CSIO

October 25, 2023



Wednesday, October 25, 2 – 3 PM ET

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the insurance industry, yet for many, AI remains shrouded in mystery. Our goal is to demystify AI, making it approachable and practical for those standing near the starting line of their data and AI journey. This presentation aims to inform and educate about AI’s core aspects and how these tools can be leveraged in an insurance context at an enterprise and individual level.

Attend this session to start your journey into AI. You’ll leave with a better understanding of what AI is, how to identify use cases, leverage tools, address potential data quality issues, and understand potential risks and rewards. This is your first step towards confidently navigating the AI landscape in a practical and strategic way.

Guest Speaker:

Mark Struck, OBS Global

Visit event's website