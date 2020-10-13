FREE CSIO Webinar: My Proof of Insurance

by CSIO

November 12, 2020

Webinar

Join our demonstration of the CSIO eDelivery solution including My Proof of Insurance and learn how to create a digital experience for your customers!

This solution is free to CSIO members and enables you to send customers digital policy documents for personal and commercial lines, as well as proof of auto insurance (eSlips).

In this webinar, you will learn about:

•Consumer technology trends

•Digital wallet technology

•How the My Proof of Insurance solution works

•BMS integration

•Resources and tools available to members

