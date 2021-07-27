FREE CSIO WEBINAR: Optimizing Your LinkedIn Profile

by CSIO

September 15, 2021

Webinar

Often seen as a tool primarily used for job searching, LinkedIn has since evolved into a great professional networking and sales enablement tool. More and more brokerages are identifying LinkedIn as a platform to better engage their commercial customers and empower their frontline staff to network with clients and grow their personal brand. In this session we will go over:

Why and how companies are building their presence on LinkedIn

How to best optimize your LinkedIn profile

How to build your network and engage your audience

How to share posts and LinkedIn etiquette

Different types of content you can share on your timeline

How to prospect for customers

This is a fully interactive session where you will have the opportunity to ask questions and share experiences.

This webinar is pending accreditation in Saskatchewan, Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario.

If you’re interested in free, on-demand, accredited online learning, register for our eLearning courses at https://www.CSIO.com/eLearning.

**This webinar is for CSIO Members Only**

Visit event's website