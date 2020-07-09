FREE CSIO WEBINAR: Pivoting a Digital Roadmap in the New Normal

by CSIO

July 28, 2020

Webinar

* This event is for CSIO members only

Join us for a presentation by John Elliott, CIO, SVP at RSA Canada. This webinar will be an overview on how COVID-19 has impacted insurers and brokers, and why a digital shift is needed in the industry.

In this webinar, you will learn about:

• The challenges and impacts COVID-19 has had on the insurance industry

• How insurers and brokers can make the shift to a paperless work environment

• Technology and processes that can be adapted by the industry to excel in the digital space

• Cybersecurity and other work-from-home concerns and how they can be addressed

This webinar is accredited in Manitoba and Saskatchewan and pending accreditation in Alberta and Ontario.

