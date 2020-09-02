FREE CSIO Webinar: The Changing Insurance Landscape Amid Covid-19

by CSIO

August 24, 2020

As the global COVID-19 pandemic continues, the insurance industry is having to adjust to new business realities.

From the new remote work environment for both the industry and clients, to the administration and renewal of existing policies, to processing claims including complex COVID-related issues of coverage for business interruption, health, travel and other policies, the direct challenges for insurers and brokers are legion and coming from all directions.

Register for this webinar to hear a panel of leading insurance lawyers from Aird & Berlis LLP as they review how the pandemic is changing the Canadian insurance landscape and what this will mean for those in the industry.

In this webinar you’ll learn about:

What areas are seeing increasing claims, and what areas are seeing decreases

How coverage is changing to accommodate the pandemic

How Canadian courts are treating pandemic related insurance disputes

