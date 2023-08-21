FREE CSIO WEBINAR: Understanding Cyber Risk and Preparing for Cyber Insurability

by CSIO

August 29, 2023



Tuesday, August 29, 2 – 3 PM ET

In this webinar, you will learn about the practical aspects of cyber resiliency needed to be cyber insurance ready. CrowdStrike and Marsh are leaders in cybersecurity and risk management and will discuss the cyber insurance landscape, critical cybersecurity controls, and how to evaluate risk in key areas to overcome the challenges of cyber insurability and deliver the outcome of a better-protected business.

Guest Speakers:

Adam Cottini, Director, Business Development,

Law Firm & Insurance, CrowdStrike

Ruby Rai, Cyber Practice Leader,

Marsh Canada

Accredited in Manitoba.

Accredited Course Provider – BC.

Pending in Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan.

*This webinar is FREE to CSIO Members.

