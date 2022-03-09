FREE – Educational Planning for Insurance Professionals

by Insurance Institute of Nova Scotia

April 06, 2022



In this seminar, participants explore the various insurance professional education resources and programs available. Learn how they complement each other, and discover effective planning strategies that enhance their continuing professional development. Participants improve their understanding of the various learning programs available and learn how to effectively map their education direction.

Programs discussed will include:

> Chartered Insurance Professional (CIP) courses

> Advanced Chartered Insurance Professional (ACIP) program

> Fellow Chartered Insurance Professional (FCIP) program

> Risk Management and Commercial Insurance Certificates

> Commercial Insurance Certificate Program

> Insurance Institute of Canada (IIC) Career Connections

> Linking the various programs available and effectively mapping an education direction

Presenter: Anastasia “Stacey” Dubois, CIP, RPT

Anastasia has been in the insurance industry probably for more years than a woman likes to admit, the better part of 24 years. She began in the industry very young in 1993 in Ontario. After a few years of working with an agent, she stepped away from insurance to work in the non-profit field organizing and planning fundraising events, a wonderful passion that she still enjoys today in a volunteer capacity. She was lured back to the field of insurance shortly after moving her family from Ontario to Calgary.

Her insurance journey has observed the successful completion of various goals, CIP designation, Adult learning certification, teaching for the Insurance Institute, managing teams to gain efficiencies across Canada and even as far away as Egypt. Anastasia finds herself completing another one of her life’s goals by now being a full-time staff member with the Institute.

Stacey admittedly calls herself an insurance geek – truly loving the industry that she has a pleasure to work in on a daily basis.

Webinar is Free to the industry. Registration is required.

