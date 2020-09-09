Free Webinar: Fire Investigation 101: A Forensic Expert’s Process & Mentality

by Origin and Cause

September 23, 2020

Webinar

“Careless smoking?!” the adjuster exclaimed, reading through a forensic investigation report. “But the insured told me he doesn’t smoke!”

Adjusters often call us in shock, wondering how we were able to look at a burnt pile of rubble and determine the cause of a fire so decisively. The truth is, a Forensic Expert’s most valuable tool isn’t their investigative intuition, but rather, their adherence to a strict investigative process called “The Scientific Method”.

Join us as we take you through the steps of a fire and explosion investigation using a real-life case study. Get a glimpse inside the mind of a forensic investigator and learn how they use the scientific method to navigate through a burnt pile of rubble to find the needle in the haystack.

In this webinar, we will be discussing:

NFPA 921 – Guide for Fire and Explosion Investigations

The Scientific Method – Case Study

Identifying the problem Defining the problem Collecting data Analyzing the data Developing a hypothesis Testing the hypothesis Selecting final hypothesis

Accredited in British Columbia and Manitoba.

Alberta and Saskatchewan Pending.

All Attendees Will Receive a Completion Certificate.

Recommended for:

Insurance adjusters Lawyers

Presenter

Angela Petersen, Fire & Explosion Investigator

CFEI, CFII

Angela is a Certified Fire and Explosion Investigator with experience conducting fire investigations into the origin, cause and development of structure fires. She also has over 10 years of practical experience in fire suppression. Over the course of her professional career, she has conducted approximately 200 fire investigations. Angela is certified as an expert witness in Manitoba Provincial Court and the Court of Queen’s Bench.

