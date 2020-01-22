Fundamentals of Employment Law for Team leads, Supervisors & Managers

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

March 11, 2020

GTA OFFICE 18 King St. E. 16th Floor, Toronto, ON, M5C 1C4 Date and Time: March 11, 2020 9:00 am - 12:15 pm

At every step of the employment relationship from advertising an opening, to interviewing a candidate, to hiring and firing an employee, missteps can cause issues that lead to legal action. As a team lead, supervisor or manager you need to be aware of the pitfalls and how to avoid them. Join us to learn more about employment law and how it affects your role in the insurance industry.

This half-day interactive presentation is designed to provide you a practical understanding of employment law. The session will focus on non-unionized workplaces in Ontario. It is suitable for individuals involved in hiring, managing, supervising, disciplining and terminating workers, and implementing workplace policies and procedures. In this session, you will gain an understanding of the provincial standards and common law principles of employment law to handle employment issues that arise on a day-to-day basis.

The employment relationship has been likened to a marriage, and that analogy will form to basis of the exploration of the following subject matter:

The Courtship

What kind of a relationship do you want? What’s the difference between an independent contractor and an employee? Common mistakes in recruitment and how to avoid them



The Engagement

The proposal and the pre-nuptial agreement: The benefits, best practices and pitfalls of hire offers and contracts of employment.

The Marriage

Maintaining the relationship: Dealing with poor performance, leaves of absence and misconduct

The Divorce

Ending the relationship: what’s the difference between “lay off”, “termination” and “severance”?

The termination package: what does it include and how much?

Good faith and the “art” of the termination meeting

Seminar Presenter:

Patricia Forte, BA , LLB, CRM, Miller Thomson LLP

Patricia provides insightful advice and skilled advocacy in the following core areas: Insurance litigation, Employment law and legal risk management services.

She obtained her undergraduate degree in Psychology from the University of Waterloo and her law degree from Western University. She was called to the bar in 1997. Pat also holds leadership positions within the firm – as the Waterloo Office Managing Partner (2014-present) and as the Southwestern Ontario Litigation Practice Liaison. Pat regularly speaks and writes on current topics of interest and about emerging legal trends on her firm’s Insurance Law Blog and on Twitter (@PatForteMT).

CE accreditation: 3 Management RIBO hours



