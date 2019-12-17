Fundamentals Series: 101 Insurance Fundamentals

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

February 25, 2020

18 King St. East, 16th floor, Toronto, ON, M5C 1C4 February 25, 2020 9 am - 4 pm

This seminar is a part of our Fundamentals Series – eight seminars that get to the basics of insurance, giving you a complete overview of the workings of the p&c insurance industry.

If you are new to insurance and have limited knowledge of the p&c insurance industry, this full-day seminar is for you. Its purpose is to provide you an overview of the developments and functions of p&c insurance, introduce basic concepts and key roles in the process.

It will be of benefit to administrative and support staff, accounts personnel, Human Resources and Information Technology employees, and any newcomers to the industry who would like to broaden their understanding of it.

By the end of this session, you will be able to:

• Define and explain “insurance” in everyday terms, including insurable risk

• Discuss the impact of risk and list some examples of perils and hazards

• Outline the basic insurance roles and relationships

• Discuss the functions of insurance in society

• Identify three major types of insurance and give examples of general insurance

• Recognize types of insurers and identify key functional areas

• Outline processes to establish insurance coverage and claims handling

• Recognize the role of and the types of reinsurance

• Identify various insurance organizations

PLEASE NOTE:

Prices below are for IIO Members.

No refunds, credit notes issued only with 48 hour written notice

The price of our full-day seminars include breakfast snacks upon arrival, morning and afternoon refreshments, and lunch.

Fees noted below do not include hst.

If you have any questions or for assistance with registration, please contact us: gtaseminars@insuranceinstitute.ca.

