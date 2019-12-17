Fundamentals Series: 104 – Fundamentals of Commercial Automobile

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

February 28, 2020

February 28, 2020

Do you need an overview of the principles and concepts, as well as the technical side of commercial auto? Commercial lines auto insurance can seem complex at first, but it doesn’t have to be. Join us for this full-day seminar, covering everything you’ll need to know as a new industry employee, or as someone moving from personal lines to commercial lines.

You’ll see the benefits of attending this seminar right away in your workplace:

Brokers: comprehend the basics of commercial auto to provide sound advice to your clients and effectively gather the information needed to meet the acceptance criteria of insurance companies.

Underwriters: refresh your perspective on commercial auto risks to ensure effective and thorough underwriting of commercial auto risks.

Adjusters: quickly identify potential coverage issues and ensure accuracy and understanding of nuances in commercial auto claims scenarios.

Learning Outcomes

You will walk away from this seminar being able to:

– Identify the steps in the underwriting process for commercial auto, including endorsements

– Understand the rating process for individually rated commercial autos (IRCA) and fleet policies

-Describe the coverage and risk exposures associated with the most popular classes of commercial auto

-Effectively use the Commercial Vehicle Operators’ Registration (CVOR), including understanding its value and what information to look for

-Describe the Non-Owned Auto Policy

-Provide risk management advice to your clients

Seminar Leader

Melanie Needham, CIP, CRM

MRD Consulting

