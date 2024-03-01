Future Earning Capacity and Self-Represented Litigants – YRMC Live Webinar

Determining the future earning capacity of a plaintiff is an important, but complex part of the claims settlement process. In this YRMC webinar for new claims handlers and adjusters, our panel will discuss the factors that are used to calculate compensation for loss of income due to accidents or injuries. The panel will also explore legal requirements and strategies to employ when the future earning capacity claims are brought by self-represented litigants.
Specific topics presented will include:
Billy Cowitz
SVR Lawyers
Calgary
Vincent Messier
Donati Maisonneuve
Montreal
Kelsey O’Brien
McKercher LLP
Saskatoon