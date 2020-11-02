Gender, Culture, and Values: A webinar panel discussion

Featuring
Tina Debos, Director, Diversity and Inclusion, Intact Financial Corporation
Trevor McIntosh, Vice President Operations, Zensurance
Reilly Vamplew, Workforce Management Specialist, Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company
2020 IBTR November Seminar Invite_revised
Culture in the workplace means more than having a party-planning committee; it means providing
staff with a safe and inclusive environment where they can be engaged and productive. Join us in this
moderated discussion and learn about gender equality, workplace practices and culture, talent acquisition and aligning strategy with values.