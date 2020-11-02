Canadian Underwriter

Gender, Culture, and Values: A webinar panel discussion

by Insurance Brokers of Toronto Region
November 10, 2020
Free Webinar: via Zoom meeting Link to be provided upon registration


Featuring

Tina Debos, Director, Diversity and Inclusion, Intact Financial Corporation

Trevor McIntosh, Vice President Operations, Zensurance

Reilly Vamplew, Workforce Management Specialist, Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company

Culture in the workplace means more than having a party-planning committee; it means providing
staff with a safe and inclusive environment where they can be engaged and productive. Join us in this
moderated discussion and learn about gender equality, workplace practices and culture, talent acquisition and aligning strategy with values.



