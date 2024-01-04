Good For The Soul – In support of mental health, a wellness event hosted by your friends at FIHT

by Friends of the Industry Healing Together

February 08, 2024



Good For The Soul – Shake the Winter Blues with an Evening of Live Music and Fun!

Come join us at the Moonlight Lounge in Taco Taco in Toronto for a night of pure enjoyment! Get ready to dance, sing, and let loose as we shake off those winter blues. This in-person event will feature incredible live music and fun to get you grooving all night long.

Located in the trendy Kensington Market area of Toronto, our venue is the perfect spot to unwind and have a blast with your industry friends. Immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere while enjoying the electric energy of the crowd. This is the ultimate opportunity to let your hair down and forget about the stresses of everyday life and raise money for a great mental health cause!

So mark your calendars and get ready for an unforgettable night of music and fun.

Click on the link for event details and registration!



Visit event's website