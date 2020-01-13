GTA Annual Convocation and Awards Night

Congratulations to our new graduates!
The Insurance Institute and the insurance industry celebrate in an evening honouring the hard work and dedication of our newest Fellows and Chartered Insurance Professionals. The evening provides a great opportunity to enjoy yourself with family, friends and colleagues. Come out and support your staff and colleagues’ accomplishments.
Keynote Speaker:
Nav Bhatia
Raptors Superfan
Date:
Thursday, January 23, 2020
Location:
John Bassett Theatre
Metro Toronto Convention Centre (North Building)
255 Front Street West
Toronto
Time:
4:00 p.m. Graduate check-in opens
4:30 p.m. Reception
5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Convocation ceremony
7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Networking reception and buffet
Ticket Prices:
New graduate (2019) ticket: $141.25
Guest tickets:$186.45
*Price includes HST*
The price of Convocation ticket includes hors d’oeuvres, a buffet meal and drinks.
Please note: New grads must be registered by their member ID, not their name.
If you have any questions, comments, special needs or requirements please contact Tracy Bodnar at gtaevents@insuranceinstitute.ca .Cancellation Policy: no Refunds. Participant substitutions accepted 48 hours prior to event.