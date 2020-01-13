GTA Annual Convocation and Awards Night

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

January 23, 2020

METRO TORONTO CONVENTION CENTRE North Building, 255 Front Street West, Toronto, ON, M5V 2W6 Date and Time: January 23, 2020

Congratulations to our new graduates!

The Insurance Institute and the insurance industry celebrate in an evening honouring the hard work and dedication of our newest Fellows and Chartered Insurance Professionals. The evening provides a great opportunity to enjoy yourself with family, friends and colleagues. Come out and support your staff and colleagues’ accomplishments.

Keynote Speaker:

Nav Bhatia

Raptors Superfan



Date:

Thursday, January 23, 2020

Location:

John Bassett Theatre

Metro Toronto Convention Centre (North Building)

255 Front Street West

Toronto

Time:

4:00 p.m. Graduate check-in opens

4:30 p.m. Reception

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Convocation ceremony

7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Networking reception and buffet

Ticket Prices:

New graduate (2019) ticket: $141.25

Guest tickets:$186.45

*Price includes HST*

The price of Convocation ticket includes hors d’oeuvres, a buffet meal and drinks.

Please note: New grads must be registered by their member ID, not their name.

If you have any questions, comments, special needs or requirements please contact Tracy Bodnar at gtaevents@insuranceinstitute.ca .Cancellation Policy: no Refunds. Participant substitutions accepted 48 hours prior to event.

