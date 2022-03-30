Handling Claims Involving Uninsured, Under-Insured and Unknown Motorists – Live Webinar

Insurance claims involving uninsured motorists bring up numerous legal issues and claims management steps not found in other MVA claims. Whether it is an accident involving your own insured who is denied coverage or an accident involving another driver who doesn’t have insurance, it is important that the right steps be taken at the outset of the file.
In this YRMC webinar for new claims handlers and adjusters, lawyers from across Canada will provide insurers with examples of different scenarios involving uninsured, under-insured and unknown motorists and discuss how each claim should be handled. Specific topics covered will include:
How the Insurance Act defines and handles uninsured motorists
Things to look out for and what to do when dealing with uninsured/unidentified motorists
Understanding your exposure when your insured is involved in an accident with an uninsured motorist
The webinar will conclude with a review recent and influential case law examples that illustrate how the courts rule in difference uninsured motorist scenarios.
Panel
Joachim Chau
CBM Lawyers
Edmonton
Amy Stewart
Cox & Palmer
Moncton
Jennifer Therrien
Kelly Santini LLP
Ottawa