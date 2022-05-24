Handling MVAs Involving Minor and Incapacitated Claimants

by Risk Management Counsel of Canada (RMC)

June 28, 2022



Handling a typical MVA claim is routine for most insurance adjusters and claims handlers. But what happens when the accident involves an injured minor or someone incapacitated? In this YRMC webinar for new claims handlers and adjusters, RMC lawyers from Alberts, BC and Ontario will review the key differences in the claims settlement process and the steps to take at the outset, during the claims settlement process, and when an agreement is reached.

Key covered in the webinar will include:

The Minors Property Act and Litigation Representative

Initial steps to take when a claim lands on your desk

Assessing damages

How contributory negligence changes assessments

How parents/guardian named as 3rd parties impacts the litigation

Questions to ask during discovery of litigation representative

How to conduct examinations with a minor

Red flags – when and how to declare someone incapable

Limitation Periods for claims involving minors

Court approval process for settlements in Ontario, Alberta, and BC

The webinar will conclude with a look at case law and damage awards examples from the Ontario, Alberta and BC courts.

Panel

Anna Iourina

Blaney McMurtry LLP

Toronto

Carmen Tham

Lindsay LLP

Vancouver

Paul Grewal

SVR Lawyers

Calgary

Stuart Gray

SVR Lawyers

Calgary

