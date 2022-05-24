Handling MVAs Involving Minor and Incapacitated Claimants

Handling a typical MVA claim is routine for most insurance adjusters and claims handlers. But what happens when the accident involves an injured minor or someone incapacitated? In this YRMC webinar for new claims handlers and adjusters, RMC lawyers from Alberts, BC and Ontario will review the key differences in the claims settlement process and the steps to take at the outset, during the claims settlement process, and when an agreement is reached.
Key covered in the webinar will include:
The webinar will conclude with a look at case law and damage awards examples from the Ontario, Alberta and BC courts.
Panel
Anna Iourina
Blaney McMurtry LLP
Toronto
Carmen Tham
Lindsay LLP
Vancouver
Paul Grewal
SVR Lawyers
Calgary
Stuart Gray
SVR Lawyers
Calgary