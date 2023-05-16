Hike To Heal

by Friends of the Industry Healing Together

June 13, 2023



Join Friends of the Industry Healing Together (FIHT) at our inaugural event in support of Mental Health. Grab your friends, family, bond with your colleagues or come solo and hike this beautiful 5km trail (smaller loops available) to raise funds for mental health and engage in a scavenger hunt for prizes along the way!

Individuals and Teams should seek out pledges or make a donation of any amount on their own. Corporate donations and sponsorships are accepted too!

All proceeds from this event will go directly to Canadian Mental Health Association York and South Simcoe in support of keeping MOBYSS on the Road! MOBYSS provides youths age 12-25 immediate access to mental and physical health care by traveling directly to schools, community centers and shelters throughout York Region and South Simcoe.

