IBAC Data Exchange (DX) Update: Automating Broker-Insurer Transactions to Improve CX

by Insurance-Canada.ca

May 21, 2020

Free Webinar

For decades, brokers and their insurers have been building and deploying technology-based applications to improve the customer experience and reduce transaction costs. Efficiency and timeliness are key drivers.

The IBAC Technology Committee is managing the Data Exchange (DX) initiative. Its mission is to provide an industry-wide infrastructure to allow all players to develop and implement new improved functions and processes collaboratively and more efficiently and quickly.

This webinar will provide a review of the background, details on the FNOL proof of concept and an update on the three initiatives underway.

Visit event's website