IBAH Basic Broker Course Level 1 Weekend Refresher Course

by IBAH

August 08 - August 09, 2020

Online via Zoom

This two-day weekend refresher course is a great opportunity for those who wish to have additional support after doing some self-study, in class or those that may have previously failed an exam or need to reinstate their license.

The course will be held online via Zoom and will attempt to provide an overview of the entire course material (based on the Fundamentals of Insurance material) with a heavy emphasis on homeowners and auto (which represents a large percentage of the examination marks). There will be an opportunity for an ‘open mike’ to address any specific areas of concern.

We recommend you review your previous course material (including the self-examination questions at the end of each chapter together with the tests and quizzes).

INSTRUCTOR

‍‍Sharon Greenidge, CIP, CRM

Sharon started her career over 30 years ago and had a long and successful career with 4 large Global Brokers: Aon, Marsh, Willis and Gallagher. During this time, Sharon secured expertise in all aspects of the insurance brokerage business from Leadership, Sales, Technical Placement/Marketing, Claims Management, and Service/Global Compliance/Best Practices. She has been an Instructor for the Insurance Institute of Ontario since 1998, for IBAO since 2010 and the University of Toronto since 2013 (winning an Excellence in Teaching Award in 2015 for the Canadian Risk Management Course). Sharon is a former member of the Academic Council for the Insurance Institute, former Education Committee Chair for the Toronto Women’s Insurance Association, and participated in numerous special projects at Humber, Seneca and Centennial College regarding Insurance Programs. She has been teaching OTL and RIBO Licensing Courses for well over 10 years as well as customizing seminars on specific subject matters.

Visit event's website