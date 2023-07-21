IBAH – Education Day (Town Hall) & Mini Trade Show — Free Ribo Hours

IBAH Education Day 2023 September 13, 2023
Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Location: Courtyard Marriott, 1224 Upper James St.
Registration: 8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
Morning Sessions: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Afternoon Sessions: 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Cost: FREE Members | $30 Non-Members
Speakers
Company: Gallagher
Presentation Topic: Claim Trends
Speaker: Hugh E. Fardy, Senior Vice President Professional Liability Ontario Region
RIBO Hours: 1.50 Management Hours
Company: Paul Davis
Presentation Topic: Ethics
Speaker: Corrina Smith, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships
RIBO Hours: 1 Ethics Hour
Company: WAWANESA Insurance
Presentation Topic: CVOR Training
Speaker: Marianne Handley & Valerie Whaling
RIBO Hours: 1 Technical Hour
Company: Economical Insurance
Presentation Topic: Flammable and Combustible Liquids
Speaker: Lucus Schoenfeldt & Ryan Kodnar
RIBO Hours: 1 Technical Hour
Company: AL-Care DKI
Presentation Topic: The Rising Cost of Catastrophes & Serve Weather Events
Speaker: Jeff Heidbuurt & Adam Tzarik
RIBO Hours: 1 Technical Hour