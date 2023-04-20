IBAH – May Broker Bash – Hamilton

Event Details

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Sponsor: FIRST Canada

Time: 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Donation: $10.00 towards McMaster Sick Kids Foundation

Donations can be collected at the door: $10.00

Theme: 3rd ever IBAH Broker Bash, all proceeds going to McMaster Sick Kids

Third Annual Broker Bash…

Join us on May 25, 2023, at Industria Pizzeria + Bar in Hamilton for our Broker Bash sponsored by FIRST Canada! Come see one of the FIRST Canada Service and Support Team members to get your first drink on them. Finger foods will be served as well for all those who attend. Space is limited, so be sure to register early. All Industry professionals are welcome

Help Us Raise Money for McMaster Sick Kids Foundation

We will be collecting donations at the door for McMaster Sick Kids! McMaster Sick Kids seeks to inspire our communities to invest in health and scientific advances for the improvement of children’s lives and their families in Canada and around the world.

THANK YOU TO OUR AMAZING SPONSOR!